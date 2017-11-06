Whether you're driving across town, surfing social media or just watching television, you might have noticed the recent increase in advertisement from Travel Manitoba, attempting to convince residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. to visit Winnipeg.

Linda Whitfield, the vice president for marketing and communications at Travel Manitoba, said their new fall and winter campaign is aimed at residents who live in their "drive-to markets," meaning Thunder Bay, Kenora and other surrounding communities in northwestern Ontario that are within driving distance from Winnipeg.

"In about late May, we did some focus group testing in Grand Forks, Fargo and Regina ... and generally there was a lot of interest in Winnipeg when we explained how much has changed," Whitfield said.

Results from the focus groups showed that people were not interested in visiting Winnipeg for the wildlife and outdoor activities, but rather more for the "culinary scene [and] range of restaurants," and things that are not available in small towns near Winnipeg, she said.

"We have an outlet mall, we have an Ikea store here ... in fact I was sitting in some of the

Billboard ads like this one located on Fort William Road and Central Avenue in Thunday Bay, Ont. highlight Winnipeg's shopping outlets in hopes to attract visitors in small, nearby cities. (Gord Ellis / CBC)

[focus group] sessions and people said, 'oh the outlet mall, that's a game changer,'" Whitfield recalled.

"They talked about things like concerts and night life and our sporting events and our casinos. So we went a little further with that ... and really came up with the concept of the campaign which is, 'come and see these thing specifically.'"

Although the roads to Winnipeg are not the best during the cold winter months, Whitfield said results from the focus groups showed that residents who live within a drive to Winnipeg don't mind adjusting their travel schedules, depending on road conditions.

Whitfield said while it is too soon to know exactly how many visitors Winnipeg has seen as a result of the campaign so far, officials with Travel Manitoba have been closely monitoring their website and will have more data near the end of the campaign, in December.