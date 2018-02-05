Some Thunder Bay, Ont., transit buses are sporting brand new green and blue plastic seats — and those seats could save the city money, according to the city's manager of transit services.

The hard plastic seats are slightly lighter than the cloth ones, and that helps with the fuel efficiency of the buses, said Brad Loroff.

They're also easier to clean.

"Right now with the cloth seats ... we have to maintain an inventory of cloth to replace, you know, the wear and tear of what happens with the seats over the course of a year. The cost of that is about $30,000 a year," Loroff said.

In addition, Transit often needs to take cloth-seat buses out of service in order to clean the seats, he said, whereas technicians might be able to clean up the new buses during a brief stop.

No plans to replace seats on older buses

If the plastic chairs get badly damaged, the green panels on the back and seat can be removed and replaced without replacing the whole unit, he added.

The seats can be found in 12 new buses purchased with an influx of cash from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Those buses began going into service at the start of the year and should all be on the road by month-end.

The seats on the new buses have already received positive reviews from members of the city's Accessibility Advisory Committee, Loroff said.

"Some of those folks who have visual impairments are saying they appreciate the bright green, as it stands out," he said. "There's a contrast. So if you've got limited visibility due to a visual impairment it's helpful."

There are no plans to replace the seats in older buses, Loroff said, but all new buses will contain the new seats.

The city typically replaces buses in its 48-vehicle fleet at a rate of two or three per year, he said.