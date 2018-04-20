Thunder Bay police investigates collision between city bus and pedestrian

A Thunder Bay transit driver has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian after his city bus made contact with a pedestrian on Friday at around 10 a.m.

Police said a 17-year-old male pedestrian was walking north, through the crosswalk on Vickers Street, when he was struck by the mirror of the transit bus that was turning left onto Donald Street.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital for medical attention, according to a media statement, and has not yet been released from hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision.