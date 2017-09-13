Thunder Bay Transit is looking for input as it re-examines its bus routes.
The transit department has launched a new public survey, giving residents a chance to provide feedback on what they'd like to see improved when it comes to the city's bus routes.
"As Thunder Bay changes, we want to ensure that its bus services respond to better serve our riders and the community," Brad Loroff, the city's transit manager, said in a media release. "The project will engage riders, frontline employees and the community as we look to improve the performance of the existing services while adding innovations, catering to our existing ridership and inviting new riders."
Feedback to be included in plan
The survey will be available until October 6, the city said. Project consultant, Toronto engineering firm Stantec Consulting, will also be in Thunder Bay to discuss the city's transit routes at city events and during transit ride-alongs.
The city said Stantec will use any input as it develops a plan that will recommend improvements to the city's transit routes and hubs.
The survey is available at http://tbtsurvey.fyi and on the city's transit page at thunderbay.ca/transit.
