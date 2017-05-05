The City of Thunder Bay will once again hire a consultant, to update the transit master plan originally approved by council in 2012.

At that time, the city paid thousands of dollars to reconfigure the transit system, including streamlining routes and creating route 'alternatives,' and the concept of a central transit terminal was introduced.

Many of the changes to the system were never introduced. Some were, including updating bus stops and shelters.

The most recent update will be at least partially paid for by a $6 million transit funding boost announced by the federal government earlier this year.

Now, the city wants to update the plan, including re-costing a new terminal and seeing if routes should once again be redesigned. The city notes in a request for proposal that it never had the money set aside to make capital improvements to a transit terminal, or enough operational cash to increase service.

The report also said that ridership on Thunder Bay Transit has flatlined over the past five years, although more post-secondary students are riding the bus.

The main hope from updating the master plan is to develop a foundation on how to improve transit, and then see what is doable with the city's budget.

The city also wants the consultant to do some preliminary design work for a new transit terminal, although the report notes a specific site has still not been selected for a terminal.

The update is due to the city by the end of the year, with a presentation to council scheduled for February 2018.