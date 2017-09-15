Thunder Bay, Ont., transit busses run on time an average of just 60 per cent of the time, according to a system performance report obtained by the CBC.

That's a far cry from the 90 per cent Thunder Bay Transit strives for, according to the report's overview.

The report covers the 2016 calendar year, but the manager of the city's transit services division, Brad Loroff, said this year's performance would be similar, since no major changes have been made to the routes.

The city has launched a route optimization process aimed at improving transit performance, and one transit consultant who reviewed the report for CBC said it's not hard to see where the problem is.

Thunder Bay's busses run early too often, said Jarrett Walker, whose company, Jarrett Walker and Associates, has worked with transit systems in Toronto, Vancouver, Minneapolis and Aukland, New Zealand.

'There aren't many reasons for a bus to be early'

1 - Mainline 65% 2 - Crosstown 65% 3C - County Park 57% 3J - Jumbo Gardens 46%

"There are many good reasons why a bus can be late, but there aren't many reasons for a bus to be early," Walker said.

"Usually if there's sufficient operations management, and if there's appropriate driver training and incentives, it's not hard to get the overwhelming majority of drivers to not run early."

On the bright side, Walker said, Thunder Bay's on-time performance should be quite good if it fixes its early bus problem.

Transit's report does not provide a precise number of late and early trips but rather displays the ratio of early, late and on-time busses visually on a graph.

Based on that data, Walker estimated that on-time performance would be above 80 per cent if transit eliminated early departures.

3M - Memorial 61% 4 - Neebing 41% 5 - Edward 65% 6 - Mission 65%

Loroff didn't dispute Walker's assessment that training might play a role in the system's problems.

But he said transit needs to do a comprehensive, data-based analysis of route design and schedule structure to make sure it understands all the issues.

"Things like appropriate operational monitoring and training to keep operators watching their schedules compliment a transit system's well-designed route and schedule structure," Loroff wrote to CBC in an email. "But to rely primarily on training and incentives alone (and I am not sure I would agree with the use of incentives) would be taking a narrow and simplified approach to solving a somewhat more complex problem."

A shorter on-time window than many transit systems

7 - Hudson 44% 8 - James 53% 9 - Junot 63% 10 - Northwood 69%

Thunder Bay Transit considers a bus on time if it departs from a stop no more than one minute early and no more than three minutes late.

That's a relatively short window compared to other transit systems, who sometimes use five to six minute windows, Walker said.

It could account for a number of late busses, he added, but it still doesn't explain the early performance.

"Early operation is a problem," he said. "I don't need to tell you that if you get out to the bus stop on time, and the bus is already gone, that's pretty upsetting, and it should be."

Thunder Bay Transit has begun public consultations as part of its route optimization project.

People can fill out surveys on the Thunder Bay Transit web site or have their say this weekend at Open Streets.