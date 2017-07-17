Officials with Canadian Pacific Railway say there is no threat to the environment or people after 12 cars derailed on a section of track on McKellar Island Sunday evening.

The cars were carrying potash, according to an emailed statement sent to CBC News from a CP Rail spokesperson.

"There were no injuries, no dangerous goods and no threat to public safety," the statement read. CP said initial reports showed 12 cars derailed but remained upright.

The cars were carrying potash, according to a CP spokesperson. No dangerous goods were on board. (Heather Kitching / CBC)

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m.

CP described the section of track where the incident occurred as "customer track" but didn't provide further clarification about whose property they were on when contacted by CBC News.

The railway said its crews were on-site dealing with the situation and that it remains under investigation.