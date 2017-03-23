Cyclists, joggers and pedestrians in Thunder Bay, Ont. should have more options soon as city officials say work is planned this summer to expand the city's recreation trails.

The project, expected to be completed over the 2017 and 2018 construction seasons, would see a new trail built along the east side of Golf Links Road south of the Harbour Expressway, which would cross the McIntyre River before connecting with existing trails on Confederation College's campus.

"We actually have a pretty good [trail] network," said Adam Krupper, the city's mobility co-ordinator.

"But there are certain gaps in that network that are essential but they're also really expensive to fix — or fill.

The city will also install additional markers at the Golf Links-Harbour Expressway intersection to highlight that juncture as a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.

The College's trails already extend to a number of other locations in the city, like Lakehead University, Chapples Park and along the McIntyre River towards Intercity. Krupper said linking those routes to the Golf Links trail fills one of those gaps.

Provincial funding for the work was announced in 2016, that Krupper said will cover $325,000 of the roughly $740,000 project. Council is expected to vote on Mar. 27 to officially apply that money to the planned work.

On the city's end, Krupper said the city's share will be paid over two years out of infrastructure money earmarked for recreation trail expansion.

"Every time we have federal money or provincial money, we jump on it," he said, adding that investment from higher levels of government "allows us to do things that we normally can't do."

The expansion of the Golf Links Road recreation trail is expected to cross the McIntyre River before joining up with trails in Confederation College. (Google Earth)

In this case, he said, that includes a dedicated pedestrian and cyclist bridge over the McIntyre River.

The new 750 metre-long section along Golf Links will be set back slightly into the bush, Krupper said, in part to take advantage of the surroundings.

"We can still take advantage of the lighting from the road, so the visibility will still be pretty good," he said.

"But we actually get to enjoy the contours and the up-and-downs of the actual marshland."