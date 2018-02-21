Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. are investigating a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 102 and Intola Road at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 20.

According to a media statement on Wednesday, the driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Intola Road when it collided with a west bound tractor trailer unit while proceeding onto Highway 102.

Police said the driver of the trailer unit was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters when it went into the east bound ditch and rolled onto the driver side.

Highway 102 was closed to traffic for about 2.5 hours as the driver of the tractor trailer unit sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the pick up truck sustained serious injuries and both people were transported to hospital by ambulance.