Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have arrested and laid multiple charges against a 38-year-old man after police attempted to stop a white pickup truck early Friday morning.

At around 2:16 a.m on Nov. 10, police said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a white pickup truck travelling east on Gore Street when the driver reportedly ignored the officer's attempt.

A pursuit followed soon after.

During the chase, police said the driver collided with a fence, street sign and police cruiser before stopping the car on Brock Street.

Once stopped, police said the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Officers located the driver at around 2:24 a.m. under the deck of a home on Ford Street.

Following the arrest, police said they learned that the accused was a prohibited driver who is wanted for failing to appear at a provincial court.

The 38-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, resisting a police officer and failing to stop at the scene.

He appeared in court on Nov. 10 and has been released with a future court date.