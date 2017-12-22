Three weeks ago, Paul Penna was worried Toys for Tots would fall short of being able to provide a gift for every child in Thunder Bay, Ont., who would otherwise not have a toy to open at Christmas.

Penna, the co-chair of Toys for Tots, said the organization had less than $90,000 raised about three weeks ago.

Thursday afternoon, the group, headed by the Thunder Bay Firefighters, announced it had raised $154,400.

"People just seem to have a heart for Christmas, they have a heart for children, and they come though. Even if it's late, they come through," said Penna.

Penna admitted he was a little nervous a few weeks ago, but believed more money could be raised. Toys for Tots does not set a specific goal during its fundraising drive, but is thankful for whatever amount is raised.

"It's difficult to set a goal when you don't really know where you have to get to, and how many children we have to take care of," Penna said.

Toys for Tots gifts are purchased in March, and are distributed with Christmas Cheer food hampers. While the two charities are separate entities, they do work together to distribute the food and toys.

Nearly 3,800 toys were distributed this year, which is up by about 100 gifts compared to last year.