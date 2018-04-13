Fire causes extensive damage to John St. townhouse in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue came out in force to a townhouse complex on John Street, in Thunder Bay, Ont., overnight.

Fire officials said the call to 707 John Street came in just after midnight on April 13.

A second alarm was called after the first arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a first floor doorway.

People on the scene said there were possibly three people inside.

Fire rescue said an interior attack and search by the first arriving crew brought the fire under control quickly and nobody was found to be in the building.

More than 20 firefighters, five pumpers, an aerial ladder and command unit were on the scene.

The townhouse has extensive fire and smoke damage to the first and second floors.

The fire is currently under investigation.