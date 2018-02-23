Lakehead University's athletics director says it's "just awesome" that the travel site Expedia.ca has named Thunder Bay, Ont., one of Canada's top university hockey towns.

People in Thunder Bay have always known it was a great place to play hockey and go to school, and it's great that the rest of the country is finding out, Tom Warden told CBC.

The site's blog rated cities based on the number of titles won, the number of social media followers for its teams, the beauty if its campuses and the quality of its nightlife.

It singled out Lakehead in part for the performance of its women's hockey team — which won the American Collegiate Hockey Association's DII title last year in its first year in the league — and because Lakehead's hockey program has nearly 4,000 Facebook followers.

"Nearly every other school had a majority of their likes for general athletics or the university as a whole, but the fans in this place are all about those hockey sticks," wrote the list's author, Jennifer Cuellar.

Tom Warden is the athletics director at Lakehead University. He said people in Thunder Bay know it's a great place to play hockey and go to school, and it's great that others are finding out. (Michael Dick / CBC)

Recognition like that helps recruit student athletes to the school, Warden said.

"I think we make it known to all of our followers that this is something we've been regarded highly at and something that we put as a feather in our cap for sure," he said, when asked how the school would take advantage of the ranking.

The 11 other schools on Expedia's list, which was released on Valentine's Day to tee-up the U Sport National Championships, include McGill University, the University of British Columbia, the University of Alberta, St. Frances Xavier University and Red Deer College.

The Lakehead Thunderwolves mens hockey team was eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 5-1 loss to the York Lions in game three of the Ontario University Athletics' West Division quarter-finals.

The Lakehead womens team is currently ranked third in the ACHA DII West Region. The top six teams will advance to the playoffs.