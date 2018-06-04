Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery at the Tim Hortons on East Avenue on Sunday morning.

Police said just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, a man entered the store and demanded money from the employee before fleeing the business on foot with the cash.

The 20-year-old employee was not injured, according to a media release issued on Monday.

The suspect is being described as a 20 to 30-year-old man, about 6'0" tall and 180 lbs. He was wearing black pants and shoes with a black hoodie that says "Carhartt" written in white on the left sleeve.

Police are asking anyone who can identify this man or has information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.