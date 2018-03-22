A man from Eabametoong First Nation has been arrested in connection with a violent attempted robbery in a donut shop parking lot on Thunder Bay's north side last week.

On March 14, police said a 40-year-old woman was in her vehicle in the Tim Horton's parking lot, when she was approached by a man who opened the driver's door and attempted to take her purse.

The victim was stabbed during an ensuing struggle.

Another female passenger was able to grab the purse before the suspect fled down Memorial Avenue.

On Wed. March 21, a 22-year-old man was arrested in the 400 block of Waterloo Street by the Thunder Bay Police Community Response Team, one week after the incident.

Police have charged the man with Robbery with Wounding, Assault with a Weapon and Uttering Threats to Kill in relation to the incident.

The man was to appear in court on Thursday and has been remanded into custody.