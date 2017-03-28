s

A Canadian team winning the Division 2 women's national championships in the American Collegiate Hockey Association - in just their first season with the league - doesn't worry executive director Michael Walley.

Instead, he sees the victory of the team from Thunder Bay, Ont., as proof of success.

"What I would say about Lakehead University and the Thunderwolves is they took every challenge of being the first, and they broke every glass ceiling to make sure to gain the confidence of the 500 university teams and show that this vision we had of bringing in Canadian university teams is exactly in line with our vision of growing the sport and getting these young athletes to their main purpose, which is getting a college degree," said Walley.

(From left) Missy Wilcox, Melissa Plug and Azia Vass say they're grateful to be able to continue playing competitive hockey because of Lakehead University's involvement in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

The Thunderwolves have "opened the door for so many more Canadian universities," and "hopefully, we gave them a memory of a lifetime, and we would love to have other Canadian universities share in that experience," said Walley.

But the addition of a Canadian team was just one of many firsts for the ACHA this year, he explained. The tournament in Columbus, Ohio, which was hosted by the Columbus Bluejackets of the National Hockey League, was the first time all the divisions - male and female - played their championship tournament in the same city in the same week.

They were determined and focused from the first minute they were on the ice until they raised the trophy." - Michael Walley

To heighten the excitement, the brand new format had the Division 1 and 2 women's and Division 2 men's final games played back to back on March 19.

It allowed fans to gain a new appreciation of the skill in the association, and it shone a much-needed spotlight on the women's talent pool, he said.

The change in scheduling afforded association and NHL officials and members of the men's team the opportunity to watch a women's game, which was a first for some of them.

"The biggest shock I think for the males is you break the stereotype. From the comments I heard on the male side of the house was how competitive and how much talent these university teams had in their women's hockey programs," said Walley.

Michael Walley, American Collegiate Hockey Association executive director, says the ACHA is planning to partner with the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League again next year for its championship tournament. (American Collegiate Hockey Association)

The skill of the Thunder Bay team impressed many people, but Walley said it was their dedication, drive and spirit that won over fans and officials alike.

"From the start to the finish especially when you're talking about four games in four days, and that fourth game, you start to get heavy legs, and it's easy to take a rest on the ice, and that's when the mistakes happen. That never happened with the Thunderwolves. They were determined and focused from the first minute they were on the ice until they raised the trophy."

Next season, there will be at least three Canadian university women's teams vying for the association's national title.