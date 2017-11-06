Thunder Bay Police say they arrested two women on Sunday, Nov. 5 after officers responded to a report of theft at the Safeway on Dawson Road.

According to police, two women had reportedly taken beer from the store and fled the scene "in an erratic manner" in a Kia Optima.

After the suspects fled the scene, police said the car was then involved in a hit and run collision with a pickup truck on West Arthur Street near Euclid Avenue.

Police said they arrested the two female suspects when they stopped the Kia just before 11 p.m at Inglewood Crescent and University Drive.

An 18-year old female driver was charged with theft under $5000, dangerous driving and failure to stop.

A 22 year old passenger was also charged with theft under $5000.