Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. have arrested and charged a 15-year-old male after a woman reported her car was stolen at knifepoint Thursday afternoon.

In a written release issued Friday, police said officers were called just after 4 p.m. when a 21-year-old woman reported she received a call from an acquaintance requesting a ride from the Waverly Resource Library on Red River Road.

When she arrived, the male used a knife to threaten her into giving up the keys to her car, police said; the teen subsequently left the area.

Officers found the vehicle and stopped it on Ontario Street, near Bay Street, according to police.

The 15-year-old was charged with robbery, flight from police and dangerous driving.

The accused appeared in court in Thunder Bay Friday morning and was remanded into custody.