The City of Thunder Bay in partnership with the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association launched a pilot project earlier this month that aims to attract potential newcomers to northwestern Ontario.

MovetoNWOntario.ca now features a Live Chat service that allows settlement workers from the local multicultural association to communicate with potential newcomers in real time, six days a week between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

"We are hoping that it's going to be able to fill some of the skills gaps, that it will be able to help folks selling businesses attract people to the region, that we'll be able to grow our region in the areas that is needed," Thunder Bay Multicultural Association executive director, Cathy Woodbeck said.

Cathy Woodbeck, the executive director at the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association, says since the launch of the Live Chat pilot project they've averaged more than 50 connections a day. That's more than 10 times the number of people who used to contact the Association by phone or email. (Supplied)

Funded by the Province of Ontario the Live Chat feature will allow settlement workers to provide immediate support, answer relocation questions and guide potential newcomers through the process of moving to northwestern Ontario.

"We are so excited that the Government of Ontario has chosen northwestern Ontario to pilot this Live Chat service," Woodbeck stated in an written release on Thursday.

"This gives access to newcomers already in the region, within Canada and those abroad contemplating a move to northwestern Ontario."

She said through the Live Chat, settlement workers are averaging more than 50 connections a day which is 10 times more than the number of people who used to contact the Association by phone or email.

The Live Chat pilot service will run until the end of March and during those six months, Woodbeck stated that the association aims to not only increase access to services, but remove barriers and increase the number of newcomers moving to northwestern Ontario.