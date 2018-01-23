Taking a taxi in the city of Thunder Bay, Ont. is now going to cost you a bit more. Effective immediately, taxi companies in the Lakehead will be allowed to increase their rates by 15 per cent.

At the Thunder Bay Police Services Board meeting on Tuesday, Seija Sekhon of Diamond Taxi asked the board to approve a request to immediately increase the basic taxi rates as their drivers have not received a wage increase for the past 10 years.

She said the city has passed a new bylaw allowing taxi companies to regulate their own fares, however, that bylaw is not expected to be ratified until April and they cannot wait that long.

"Due to the recent minimum wage increase we are now facing an urgency and we're unable to wait that long without it disrupting our staffing and service levels," Sekhon told the board on Tuesday and "in order for us to provide the taxi services safety and to pay our staff a fair, living wage, we need to raise the rates, immediately."

She said taxi companies in Thunder Bay are not the only ones in the province requesting a rate increase. With many companies struggling to meet the new minimum wage, Sekhon said some taxi companies are closing their business altogether.

"In Chatham, a company chose to close totally because they felt they were not going to get a rate increase and they laid off 45 people and they ended taxi service to thousands of people in that city," Sekhon added.

Board member and city councillor Joe Virdiramo passed the motion during Tuesday's Police Services Board meeting saying that the minimum wage legislation took place already, so people need help to recoup some of the funds they need to run their business."

He added that the request has been approved by the board but its up to the individual taxi companies to decide when they want to implement the newly increased rate.