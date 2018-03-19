Nearly six years have passed since Thunder Bay proposed making changes to its taxi by-law, passing the torch of looking over the transportation service from the police services board, to the city's by-law department.

While discussions have been slow, but ongoing, between taxi companies since 2012, two transportation companies will speak to council Monday night about concerns with the proposed by-law.

It's not the first time concerns have been raised; Roach's Taxi voiced concerns with the proposed changes in April 2017, and Diamond Taxi started voicing issues in 2014.

Now, Driving Miss Daisy and Kasper Transportation will tell council about their concerns.

Driving Miss Daisy, a company that primarily transports seniors, said although it has been to stakeholder meetings, it feels concerns are being ignored.

The service wants the city to drop the proposed age limit for vehicles, which is scheduled to be seven years, along with a mileage limit of 400,000 km.

"Vehicles in the auxiliary category put on substantially less kilometres per year than on-demand transportation," wrote the company. "This model year requirement would force Driving Miss Daisy to swap out all 3 vehicles next year, one of them with less than 100,000 kilometres on it."

Kasper Wabinski of Kasper Transportation wrote the city, noting the city should use caution when trying to incorporate too many ridesharing apps into its bylaw.

"I strongly do not believe there is a compromise for both to exist," wrote Wabinski, noting taxis and ride-sharing are not compatible.

"Why shall we destroy what already exists."

The city has already passed a bylaw allowing taxi companies to regulate their own fares, but ratification will not take place until April.