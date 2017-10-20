Proposed changes to Thunder Bay's taxi by-law are once again being pushed back, creating another delay in re-writing how taxi service is delivered in the city.

In a memo to council on Monday night, administration will outline the latest timeline for the taxi bylaw review to take place. It suggests that council will receive the final bylaw on December 11, 2017.

Council last revisited the taxi bylaw at its meeting in April, when taxi companies voiced their concerns about the new plan for licensing. At that time, a revised draft was anticipated for May 29.

Five years

The taxi bylaw has been years in the making — the original suggestion that the city should take over the administration of cab licenses was made in 2012. Currently, the Thunder Bay Police Services Board administers taxis in the city, which dates back to regulations from the 1960s.

In preparation for moving the administrative tasks to the city, two consultant's reports have been written. The first, created by the International Association of Transportation Regulators (IATR) was written in 2013. The results of that report were not what the city wanted, so it commissioned another study, which was ready by early 2017.

Dennis LeBeau is the General Manager of Roach's Taxi. He told Thunder Bay city council in April, 2017 that more taxis are needed on the road, but he believes an open market for cabs is not the best way to go. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Part of the delay, according to the taxi bylaw review committee, is the potential for Uber or other ride-sharing services to pop up in the city. The committee wants to deal with that regulatory issue, instead of adding it into an existing bylaw.

The other issue is consultation. After the April meeting, taxi operators wanted more say in the proposed changes. The city solicitor said even more meetings are required — with the goal of having those complete by December.

When the original taxi report came out in 2013, there was a realization that some urgent changes to the taxi system were needed.

A former member of the Police Services Board told CBC News any changes to the system, would have to take place "within a couple of years."