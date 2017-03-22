The draft of a brand-new taxi bylaw will finally go before Thunder Bay City Council on April 10.

Councillor Brian McKinnon, who has been shepherding the process for well over three years, joked it's a relief to finally see a light at the end of the tunnel "as long as the glimmer of light isn't a rushing train."

The complete rewrite, which started from scratch according to McKinnon, was necessary after oversight of the taxi industry was switched from the police services board to the city.

Thunder Bay councillor Brian McKinnon (Brian McKinnon)

Major stakeholders can expect to get the bylaw in early April to give them time to prepare their deputations," but I'm pretty confident that we should have a resolution by April 10," he said.

"Council may say there are one or two areas that 'go away and put a little tweak on it,' absolutely, that could happen, but let's say by the end of April we might have a brand new bylaw, a new way to run taxis in the city and hopefully it's a win-win for everybody," said McKinnon, who would not give details on the proposed bylaw.

However, he suggested it will be a comprehensive document addressing everything from the the cost of cab fare to Uber.