It could be cheaper to get a ride from one end of Thunder Bay to the other, based on proposed changes to the city's taxi bylaw.

The changes, five years in the making, will get a first look from city council on Monday night.

The "substantial revision" calls for new categories of licences, including taxi brokers, and more competition, while also eliminating the cap on taxi licences in the city.

One of the reasons for the delay in releasing the report was including online services, like Uber into the new bylaw.

The report notes that the goal is to create a "level playing field between online companies and traditional taxis."

While online ride companies would be able to charge their own rates, traditional taxi companies would still have their rates set by the city.

The drop rate would be set at $4.15, while increasing by ten cents for every 1/25th of a kilometre. Those rates though could be increased by 10% between midnight and 6 a.m.

Customers would be able to negotiate a lower rate, or could also end up paying a higher rate if booked through an online app during so-called surge times.

Some of the other regulations include taxis being required to have illuminated rooftop signs that would turn off when the taxi is unavailable. Full-fledged taxis would also be required to take debit and credit as forms of payment.

Drivers would also be required to take the most direct route possible to a destination, unless otherwise requested by the customer. They would also be required to tell customers the estimated maximum cost of the trip, before departure.

Also at night, taxi drivers could require prepayment of fares between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Other sections of the bylaw include driver training, a complaint process for customers, appeals, as well as applications for becoming a driver or business.

Currently, there are 95 taxi licences in Thunder Bay, operated by Roach's Yellow and Diamond Lacey's Taxi.

The city predicts six transportation companies, including taxi brokers could operate in the city under the new bylaw.