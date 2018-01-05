The rates to stay at Tamarack House in Thunder Bay, Ont., have drastically increased in 2018.

The rate jump is to coincide with increase in the Northern Health Travel Grant, administered by the province.

"Our goal is to have this be no cost to patients and families," said Trina Diner, who manages Tamarack House for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Tamarack House is a facility beside the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre that provides accommodation to cancer patients who need to travel to the city for treatment.

"If there's a situation where, for some reason, a patient and family aren't eligible for a travel grant, or they can't meet those payments for whatever reason, then we would work with that family."

Diner said the rate did jump from $25 per night to $100, but that also equals the amount issued to patients as part of the Northern Health Travel Grant.

The other rates are $250 for three nights, $500 for four to seven nights, and $550 for eight nights or more.

"Anybody coming to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for care would be entitled to that rebate back from the travel grant."

Diner said a move made in 2016 to open up Tamarack House to other patients, besides those with cancer, has helped get the facility close to full occupancy. When the building was restricted to only cancer patients, occupancy was between 50 and 60 per cent. Now, it's between 80 and 90 per cent.

Diner said the vast majority of patients at the facility are still cancer patients.

Diner said while the increase in the nightly rate seems steep, she said most patients end up at Tamarack House for weeks on end, and the facility will not see any major increase in revenues.

She said any additional funds brought in will go toward keeping the facility open, which requires corporate sponsorship, from organizations such as Tbaytel, to keep Tamarack House open.