Elementary school musicians play with Thunder Bay Symphony

Some music students at the Valley Central Public School learning academy in Thunder Bay, Ont., got to play with a really great band on Wednesday: the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra visited the school as part of its "Side By Side" program, and members helped students in Grades 7 and 8 improve their skills.

Then they performed a concert for the school, during which the students accompanied them on a medley of Queen songs called "Power Rock" and a rendition of the Star Wars theme.

"It was a little nerve-wracking at first, but then it got really exciting, and it was really fun to play beside them," said drummer Izzy Stewart, who is in Grade 7.

"Some parts, it was a little bit difficult, but I learned a lot from the experience," said clarinet player Ben Wheeler, who is in Grade 8.

"It was hard to keep up, but it was fun," added Grade 7 student Jake Coppin, who plays saxophone.

Symphony players gave the students tips on how to keep pace with other players and how to recover quickly if they get lost, Wheeler and Coppin said.

"There was a part on 'Power Rock' that I didn't know very well," Stewart added, "and I learned how to kind of hit the notes harder and sharper and stuff."

The symphony filled out its concert program with a selection of classical and pop numbers that included popular film themes the students were sure to recognize.

Children in the audience sang along loudly and spontaneously on Let it Go and Do you Want to Build a Snowman from the record-breaking Disney film Frozen.

"For us it's a good approach," said symphony principal bass player Martin Blanchet, who has three small children of his own. "It shows the kids that this music is really present in our lives all the time and also in their life without [them] sometimes realizing it."

Blanchet has enduring memories of his own encounters with the Quebec Symphony as a young musician, he said.

"Now doing this as a professional to the youth, I find this super important and also a good way to share our music and our knowledge," he added.

