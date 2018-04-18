Thunder Bay police search for suspicious man after 10-year-old girl offered a ride

Thunder Bay police are searching for a suspicious male who they said approached a 10-year-old girl on Wednesday morning, offering her a ride in his truck.

In a media release, police said the girl was walking in the area of Minstrel Bay and Scarlet Avenue at about 8:20 a.m. when the man stopped his truck and offered her a ride.

She walked away from the vehicle, and toward a residence, when the man got out of his truck and yelled at her. He then got back into the truck and drove away.

The man is described as 45 years old, tall and heavyset. He had a full beard, and was wearing a baseball cap backwards, along with black jeans and a black jacket.

He was driving a full-size dark grey or silver pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.