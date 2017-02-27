Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they're suspecting that a fire that broke out early Monday morning on the city's south side was deliberately set.

According to a written release issued Monday afternoon, police said emergency services were called to an address on Commerce Street, just off Walsh Street West, just before 1 a.m. February 27.

Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze that had engulfed a number of vehicles on the property, including a dump truck, two vans, a truck and a car, police said.

A spokesperson added there were varying amounts of damage to the vehicles.

The scene was secured by police pending further investigation by the criminal investigations branch.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.