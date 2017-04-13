The Thunder Bay and District Humane Society and the Ontario SPCA are asking for the public's help to identify the person who cut the tips off a dog's ears.

The incident took place sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, April 10, the SPCA said in a news release.

The dog was unattended in a fenced backyard on Leslie Avenue in Current River.

The female brindle-coloured bulldog mix is expected to make a full recovery, the SPCA said.

"If you heard or saw anything unusual or have any information that could assist us with this investigation, please come forward with that information," said Lynn Michaud, senior inspector with the Ontario SPCA. "We would like to bring the person, or persons, responsible to justice for causing such harm to this wonderful dog."

Anyone with informaton is asked to call 310-SPCA (7722).