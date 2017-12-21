A proposed new surveillance camera system will help increase public safety in Thunder Bay, Ont., proponents say.

The new system would essentially be an expansion of the city's existing, and aging, Eye on the Street program, and see cameras placed in key areas of Thunder Bay, including along waterways, recreational trails, and in the downtown cores.

But the cameras themselves are only part of the picture, said Chris Adams, director of communications and technology with the Thunder Bay police, and head of a technical working group overseeing the project.

Any new cameras would be backed by high-tech analytical software, which could help interpret what the cameras are capturing, and quickly identify situations that require intervention by first-responders.

Detecting behaviours

The analytical system, Adams said, "can do a lot of pretty amazing things when it comes to detecting behaviours and movement that is unusual, or could be considered dangerous."

"In the case of being near waterways, cameras can look at an image of people that are, say, near the waterway," he said. "But the analytics can look at it and say 'ah, their behaviour is perhaps dangerous, and we need to take a look at that.'"

The command centre would be staffed, and those staff members can then examine any activity flagged by the analytics, and then notify 911 operators, who can dispatch first responders.

Adams said the system can potentially spot crimes in progress, and could also help with missing person investigations.

City-run program

"They have what's called appearance recognition and tracking," Adams said. "This person was here at this time, we see them over here at another location at another time with these other people. We can probably start augmenting the investigation so they're found safely."

Although police are advising on the project, it would be run by the city.

"We want to make sure that it's not a police-run surveillance program," Adams said. "It's really there as a public safety program."

"It's not about being worried about everything that people are doing."

The project is still in the early stages.

Adams gave the Thunder Bay police services board an update on the project at its Tuesday meeting.

Thunder Bay city council recently authorized administration to send out requests for information to vendors of the type of system the city is interested in purchasing; those will start going out in January, Adams said.

"It's different from an actual purchasing request," he said. "From there, we then hopefully will be able to build a more-accurate document that would eventually become the blueprint."