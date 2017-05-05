The City of Thunder Bay has lost its chance to appeal a case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The city wanted to appeal a case involving the Poplar Point First Nation Development Corporation (PPFNDC), involving the surplus of funds from a tax sale.

"They're going to get money back that is properly due to them," said Rene Larson, the lawyer representing the development corporation. "It was actually a disgrace that the city was chasing for that money."

The issue stems from a $5,800 unpaid tax bill from a County Boulevard property. It was put up for sale, and sold for about $82,000.

The remaining $76,000 was paid to the court. Those funds can then be obtained by any party with a claim to the funds within a year. The PPFNDC missed the deadline to apply for the funds by three weeks, and the city hoped to obtain a "windfall" as noted in the legal decision.

The $76,000 will now be paid to PPFNDC.

"It was an injustice that it actually had to go to court to solve it," said Larson.

"We thought that the initial application being submitted a few days late would be received well by the city, and they wouldn't put up any protest against the application because it was money that had belonged to Poplar Point."