The results of a study examining the feasibility of setting up supervised injection services in Thunder Bay, Ont., will be released Tuesday afternoon at the Elevate NWO offices in the city.

The findings will be presented by the principal investigator, Dr. Thomas Kerr, a professor of medicine from the University of British Columbia who has spent years studying safe injection sites in Vancouver, and around the world.

The report was expected to look at the possible location of the safe injection site, how it can be integrated with other health care services, and its actual design.

Dr. Kerr will be joined by representatives of the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy and the Ontario HIV Treatment Network.

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

Two other Ontario cities, Toronto and Ottawa , have recently announced their intention to proceed with supervised injection services.