Neighbours proved how divided they are when it comes to a proposed community garden on the former Victoria Park Public School grounds in Thunder Bay, Ont. at a protest event on Wednesday.

The small gathering, which took place at a park off Tarbutt Street, was organized by Ray Smith, the Chair of the Concerned Taxpayers of Thunder Bay, a group that until how has essentially existed to oppose the Thunder Bay Event Centre.

Community Garden Concerns0:51

The group is opposing plans to build an urban garden in the neighbourhood, which would be run by the group Roots to Harvest, in partnership with the Lakehead District School Board.

Smith said his main concerns about the proposed community garden include a loss in property values, loitering and crime in the neighbourhood, a concern that some of the garden features might break city by-laws, introducing beehives into the area, the magnitude of the "super farm" and rats coming into the neighbourhood.

The few dozen people who attended the afternoon event had strong feelings on the garden, and were not afraid to show them.

Marlene Scobak speaks with reporters at an event about a proposed community garden at Donald and Tarbutt Streets. (Charnel Anderson)

"You want a farm, take it out somewhere in the farmland area, and have your farm there," said Marlene Scobak, who at times, was shaking while she spoke. "You can do a lot of teaching there."

The community garden, featuring a greenhouse, gazebo, vegetable plots, beehives and potentially rabbits would be managed by Roots to Harvest. The school board would allow the organization to use its currently vacant field.

The site, just under a hectare in size, would also act as a spot for Roots to Harvest to teach people about gardening, as well as work with school groups.

Scobank said one of her main concerns is that the garden will attract rats.

"I really didn't want to do this, but I feel very strongly about this," said Scobak. "There's vermin problems in the city, as we all know, and we've been told by the Thunder Bay Health Unit."

Marni Sinclair spoke in support of the community garden proposed for the former Victoria Park Public School grounds in Thunder Bay. (Charnel Anderson)

Supporters of the project attempted to speak above Scobak while she read a letter to the media and those assembled.

Meanwhile other opponents of the garden shouted over supporters, who refuted the concerns, saying other community gardens were well maintained, and were appreciated in many parts of the city.

The leader of Roots to Harvest said it was the first time one of the group's projects has attracted such attention.

"I haven't seen opposition like this, but I haven't, you know, had a Mr. Smith in other gardens that we've done," said Erin Beagle, the executive director of Roots to Harvest.

"I've had really lovely people that have come to learn [about] us, who we are, what we do, and who are great friends and allies still."