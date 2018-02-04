A series of fires heading into the weekend destroyed a shed on Broadway Avenue, damaged a garage on Empire Avenue and sent smoke billowing through a six-unit building on Tupper Street, according to a release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were called to the Empire Avenue blaze late Friday morning, platoon chief Craig Venables told CBC.

The garage suffered moderate damage.

Around noon on Friday, crews were called to Tupper Street, where smouldering couch cushions in an apartment filled the six-unit building with smoke.

Friday evening, they were called to the fire on Broadway Avenue, which destroyed a shed and set nearby trees on fire.

Responding crews quickly extinguished all of the fires, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.