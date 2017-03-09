A long-time arborist in Thunder Bay, Ont. says the lack of snow in the city has been a good thing given the strong winds this week.
"If you add another 400 pounds of water to a tree and more surface area in the form of snow and ice, you don't need as much wind to cause breakage," Vince Rutter told CBC News.
Rutter said he had received few reports of damage due to falling trees in the city by Wednesday morning, while acknowledging that there was still time.
Further west, he said, it was a different story.
"I was in Atikokan [Tuesday] where you couldn't see a hundred metres down the road because there was snow going sideways," he said.
"The snow was sticking to all the branches which makes tree limbs and tree tops, especially conifers, makes them very heavy ... and we saw lots of trees down."
Environment Canada was forecasting wind gusts up to 70 km/h on Tuesday — Rutter said, generally speaking, it takes a little more than that to cause coniferous trees to snap, especially when they're free of snow.
The evergreens are, however, more likely to break in winter, as opposed to deciduous trees, which don't have their leaves.
"If we have wind like this in the summer and a lot rain to go along with that to add some more weight to the trees, then we'll get lots of ... the weaker broad leaf trees breaking."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.