A long-time arborist in Thunder Bay, Ont. says the lack of snow in the city has been a good thing given the strong winds this week.

"If you add another 400 pounds of water to a tree and more surface area in the form of snow and ice, you don't need as much wind to cause breakage," Vince Rutter told CBC News.

Rutter said he had received few reports of damage due to falling trees in the city by Wednesday morning, while acknowledging that there was still time.

Further west, he said, it was a different story.

"I was in Atikokan [Tuesday] where you couldn't see a hundred metres down the road because there was snow going sideways," he said.

"The snow was sticking to all the branches which makes tree limbs and tree tops, especially conifers, makes them very heavy ... and we saw lots of trees down."

Strong winds and the presence of snow west of Thunder Bay, Ont. made trees in areas, like Atikokan, more susceptible to breaking, according to a long-time arborist. (Gord Ellis / CBC)

Environment Canada was forecasting wind gusts up to 70 km/h on Tuesday — Rutter said, generally speaking, it takes a little more than that to cause coniferous trees to snap, especially when they're free of snow.

The evergreens are, however, more likely to break in winter, as opposed to deciduous trees, which don't have their leaves.

"If we have wind like this in the summer and a lot rain to go along with that to add some more weight to the trees, then we'll get lots of ... the weaker broad leaf trees breaking."