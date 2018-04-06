OPP search for stolen items after 2 break and enters near Thunder Bay, Ont.
Officers attended two separate incidents of break, enter and thefts in March
Ontario Provincial Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. are asking for the public's help in locating some items that were stolen from two properties in March of 2018.
According to a written statement on Thursday, officers were advised of a theft that happened at a residence on Highway 593 in Devon Township — approximately one hour south of Thunder Bay — on March 21.
Police said some of the items stolen from that property includes a fibreglass sleigh, a 2000 watt Honda generator, two skidoos and a 2007 Polaris snowmobile with an Ontario marker 2AB 243.
A week later, police said they attended a second break and enter at a cabin and garage on Elliot Lake Road on March 27.
Some of the items stolen from that property includes two black skidoos and one 2012 yellow skidoo, along with a ice shelter.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding these stolen items to contact OPP or crime stoppers.