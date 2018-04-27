Multiple firearms stolen after break and enter on Broadway Avenue

A home on the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue in Thunder Bay was broken into and ransacked between 11 a.m. and 1:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the homeowners arrived home to find signs of a forced entry with a number of items including rifles, shotguns, handguns and ammunition stolen.

Also taken from the home was a custom three-foot long sword with a white handle, a television and significant amount of jewlery, as well as other items.

Police are currently investigating the break and enter and are looking for information from witnesses that may have seen a suspicious person or vehicle in the area of Broadway Avenue during the lunch hour on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the location of these stolen firearms is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.