Staff and volunteers with a community group in a south-side Thunder Bay neighbourhood are pulling together after a stabbing in a local park Wednesday evening sent a teenager to hospital.

According to police in the northwestern Ontario city, an 18-year old male was stabbed at Minnesota Park around 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police. A male accused in the incident was subsequently arrested.

"Sadly, we live in a world of a lot of violence and we have to learn how to help people through the times of trauma," said Linda Bruins, the executive director of Evergreen: A United Neighbourhood. "We're all going to face it, sadly; I wish that children didn't have to."

The community group is very active in the Ogden-Simpson area where Minnesota Park is located. A number of children were present when the altercation happened, Bruins said. On Thursday, counsellors from Thunder Bay Victim Services are scheduled to visit the park to speak with anyone who needs to talk.

"I just hope folks feel comfortable to come and if they have someone to talk to, if they need more follow-up, we'll certainly get whatever help they need," Bruins said, adding that they'll be on-location from 6 to 8 p.m.

"Healing is huge," she continued. "It's a place where children and youth gather; I just want to make sure we can restore ... the good that we have done."

"Let's just be good to one another; let's just make sure that we can start healing."