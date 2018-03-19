A reported stabbing on Thunder Bay's north side sent a 51-year-old man to hospital and led to police laying an aggravated assault charge on another man.

According to a written release, police responded to reports of a man that was stabbed outside the Royalton Hotel on the corner of Court Street and Bay Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. on March 19.

Police said the victim was transported by paramedics to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service or Crime Stoppers.