At one point in his career, it would have been unthinkable that the Carolina Hurricanes would trade their captain, Eric Staal.

Having won the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006, the Thunder Bay, Ont., star also captured the 2007 World Championships and the 2010 Winter Olympics with Team Canada, making him a member of the Triple Gold Club.

However in February 2016, the Carolina Hurricanes captain was traded to the New York Rangers for Aleksi Saarela and a second round pick in each of the 2016 and 2017 NHL drafts.

During the subsequent off-season, Staal persevered and made a remarkable come back as he signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild.

"He's having an excellent year," CBC Sports contributor, Tim Wharnsby said. "He's almost reached back to his prime time [and] he's having the kind of the season that he hasn't had since 2008, 2009."

Currently flirting with the top 20 in NHL scoring, Wharnsby said Staal has probably put up the most points out of any player since late January 2018.

"A lot of that has to do with the new line mates [and] they've been together for nine games now with 17 goals in those nine games," Wharnsby said.

At 33, Staal has been a dependable player for the Wild.

"The Wild have really leaned on him for his power play ability ... [and] they needed his kind of leadership too," Wharnsby explained.

With the team currently in a playoff spot, Wharnsby said players on the Wild will soon feel that pressure. "The Wild are a team that have disappointed in the playoffs so the pressure is going to be on them when the playoffs roll around," he said.

"The Wild haven't won a series in a long time."