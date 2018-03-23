With spring in the air, officials at the Waterfront District Business Improvement Area (BIA) are challenging residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. to participate in the first ever Live Outside the Box Spring Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win $500 in BIA bucks.

From March 23 to May 25, the community is encouraged to snap and share photos on social media as they shop, eat and play in the city's Waterfront District.

BIA bucks can be used as cash at participating businesses in the Waterfront District to pay for goods and services.

"Our goal with this event is to inspire the community to live outside the box now that spring is here and explore all corners of the Waterfront District," Chair of the Waterfront District BIA, Jim Comuzzi said in a media release on Friday.

To enter the contest, participants must take as many of the photos that are listed on the scavenger hunt activity-list as possible and share the photos on the Live Outside the Box Scavenger Hunt event page on Facebook.

For each activity that's snapped and shared, participants will receive a ballot in their name for a draw.

Examples of activities include taking a selfie with the Sleeping Giant and dancing in the street.

"This is a fun way for people to check out a new store, restaurant or attraction and potentially win $500 BIA bucks to spend while they're at it," Comuzzi said.

Contest entry is opened to anyone over the age of 19 and participants have until May 25 to enter and upload their photos.

"We want people to have fun with this contest," Comuzzi said, "you can make the scavenger hunt an exciting challenge to do in a day with friends or cross things off the list over time."

The scavenger hunt activity list along with other details of the contest can be found on the Waterfront District Facebook page or the Live Outside the Box Scavenger Hunt events page.