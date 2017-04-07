There is no "timetable" for the repair, replacement or even the clean-up of Thunder Bay's ruined Sports Dome, says Al Law, the president of the board of the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition, the group which rents the land to the facility.

The Sports Dome has been in pieces on the ground since it was shredded by high winds and heavy snow during an early winter storm in November 2016.

"We've had a lot of phone calls, in regards to what's happening," said Law "because it is an eyesore, it is dangerous, already individuals have done some vandalism."

"We'd like to see it cleaned up as soon as possible."

The edges of the Sports Dome flap in the breeze, while wind creates waves in puddles on the material

However, no date for that work has been scheduled or even suggested because the owners, Dave and Lori Robertson, are in litigation with the insurance companies, he said.

"The insurance companies made an offer, which was, in the terms of the owners of the dome 'was a very lowball offer'," said Law.

The board does have the option of terminating its contract with the Sports Dome, which is six months behind in rent due to the structure's collapse. However, even that decision doesn't guarantee that the wreckage will be removed "and the C.L.E. is not in a position to be able to afford that clean-up," said Law.

The owners have told the board they would like to erect a new permanent facility, rather than another dome, at a cost of between $6 - $10 million, said Law.

The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition leases the land to the Sports Dome. Al Law, the president of the C.L.E. board says he doesn't know when the damaged dome will be removed. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

But "it's getting very tenuous. That's why you want a detailed plan and today we haven't really got that so that's why we try to meet with them."

"If it gets to the point where the board decides to go a different direction, along with our legal advice, then we'll have to do it."

The board and the owners, who told CBC News they did not wish to speak at this time, are expected to meet again before Easter.

In the meantime, Law said the C.L.E. will "just move ahead" and work with its existing tenants and rental contracts.