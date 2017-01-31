At least two sports organizations in Thunder Bay, Ont. are scheduled to speak to city councillors prior to the deliberation of the 2017 municipal budget.

Thunder Bay's National Team Development Centre for Nordic skiing and the governing body for soccer in the region are both scheduled to make deputations at a special pre-budget meeting Tuesday.

The development centre, which trains high-level Nordic skiers for international competition, has had a very successful year, said Deb Mayotte, the president of the organization.

That success, however, has actually put pressure on the group's budget, she added.

"We've been very successful in having many of our athletes qualify for international competitions, with that comes an expense to us as the supporting organization," she said, adding that costs like coaching and race support — such as hiring wax technicians and equipment managers — are borne by the facility.

Mayotte said the higher-than-projected expenses, combined with funding from national and provincial skiing organizations being set at the beginning of the year, means the centre is facing a shortfall.

She said she's hoping the city will step in with "financial assistance," adding that the centre has never approached council before.

"We represent Thunder Bay wherever we go," Mayotte said. "As well we draw people to Thunder Bay because of our centre here ... we are a money-making venture for the city."

The development centre also takes in revenue through its own fundraising and sponsorships, Mayotte said.

Lack of indoor soccer space

Another organization, Soccer Northwest Ontario, is also on Tuesday's agenda, and one of the directors for the regional governing body said the group wants to remind council of the issues it is facing.

The city has a severe lack of indoor space for the sport, said Michael Veneziale, who said the group is pushing for a permanent, year-round soccer facility.

"We are playing at six in the morning and some nights at late as midnight," he said of the dozens of youth development and adult league teams that are scrambling for space at local school gymnasiums and college and university athletics facilities.

"We're asking for this facility and we're asking for it as soon as we can," he continued, adding that registration has dropped by almost 50 per cent this year.

The November collapse of the Sports Dome, which had a pair of soccer pitches, made the situation more dire, Veneziale said, adding that year-round facilities are essential.

"You can't play soccer in the snow, you need a proper facility, and even with the Sports Dome .... it wasn't near enough," he said.

The soccer group is also planning a rally in front of city hall prior to Tuesday's deputation meeting, Veneziale said, adding that the local soccer groups are united in their pursuit of the long-term goal of a full-sized indoor field.