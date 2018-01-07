Thunder Bay, Ont., could have a new, low-cost spay and neuter clinic as early as this June.

The Thunder Bay and District Humane Society has announced that construction of the facility will begin Jan. 15.

It's due to be completed by April 30.

"I'm really, really personally excited for this win for the Humane Society," executive director Cassandra Nordal told CBC.

The clinic will be an extension of the society's Rosslyn Road headquarters.

Staff there will fix up to nine hundred pets a month, Nordal said, and the society hopes to keep the price under $200.

It will help the Humane Society get rescued animals fixed and up for adoption faster, Nordal said.

"We work with a lot of vets in Thunder Bay, but they're so backed up, so we have to wait a long time when it comes to spaying and neutering our animals, which, pushes back the adoption process," she explained.

Mobile service the next step

The Humane Society launched a formal fundraising campaign for the clinic nearly three years ago.

It previously obtained a grant toward the construction of the facility, Nordal said, but it failed to meet the construction deadlines under the terms of the grant, because organizers were waiting for additional funds that never came through.

Society board president Brenda Everts worked with Pet Smart Charities to secure funding to build the clinic at the Rosslyn Road facility, Nordal said.

The organization awarded the construction contract last month.

When work is completed, staff of the Humane Society will travel to North Carolina for training to run the clinic, Nordal said. Their long-term goal is to expand the facility to offer a mobile service.

The society is set to hold a fundraiser and information session about the clinic on March 2.