Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. are asking for the public's help regarding a shooting that occurred on Victoria avenue on May 9.

Officers attended the corner of Victoria Avenue and Brodie Street at 9:45 p.m. and discovered a 28-year-old man who had been shot. The shooting occurred while the man was standing outside Newfie's Pub.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but has since been released.

In the media release issued Thursday, police said the victim's injuries indicated a shotgun was involved.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, however the individuals involved in the incident are reluctant to cooperate with officers, the media release states.

Public safety is a concern, police said, given that a firearm was used in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact investigators at 807-631-5898.