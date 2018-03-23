Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. are asking for the public's help as they investigate two robberies that happened in the city's south side on Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to Alley's Variety on Franklin Street at 8:40 p.m. after a 21-year-old woman who was working in the store reported that a male, with his face covered, entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The suspect then left on foot and police said the woman was not injured, according to a written statement by officials on Friday.

The suspect is described as a being about 5'7" with a thick build. He was seen wearing grey sweat pants and a black Air Jordan hoodie.

A few hours later at about 11:30 p.m. police said they were called to another robbery at the Mac's Convenience Store on Waterloo Street.

A 41-year-old employee reported that a man entered the store with his face covered and asked for money and cigarettes before leaving on foot.

The employee was not injured, according to police.

The male suspect is described as being about 35 to 40-years-old, 5'8" tall with a thick build, wearing grey sweat pants with a grey hoodie with the word 'Jeep' on the front.

Thunder Bay police have released two surveillance videos and are asking anyone with information to contact police or crime stoppers.