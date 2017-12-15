A aircraft owned by Perimeter Aviation that is carrying food for two northern Ontario First Nation communities has made its first stop as part of CBC Thunder Bay's 2017 Sounds of the Season.

The company's itinerary takes them to North Caribou Lake and Sachigo Lake First Nations, two Oji-Cree communities northwest of Thunder Bay. Perimeter Aviation is partners with Bearskin Airlines, a long-serving regional carrier in the northwest.

"I've been with Bearskin [Airlines] ... for a long, long time and Perimeter's history in the north is as long as Bearskin's," said Ron Hell, the director of marketing and sales for the company.

"It's dear to my heart to be able to help those who need our help and particularly at Christmas."

Perimeter's Dash 8-300 plane carried over 4,200 kilograms of food on its trek north.

The plane touched down in North Caribou Lake (also known as Weagamow or Round Lake) first on Friday, where it was greeted by lots of happy people.

The remoteness of the communities means it's more expensive to transport even basic goods that far north; consequently, food, including staples like fruit, vegetables and fresh milk can be hard to come by for families.

In total, Sounds of the Season is expected to provide food, ranging from canned goods and other pantry items to fresh produce, to more than 8,000 people, many of whom are children.