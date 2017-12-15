A North Star Air plane carrying food for several remote First Nation communities has made its first stop as part of CBC Thunder Bay's 2017 Sounds of the Season.

The charter service airline is scheduled to take its shipments of food to Eabametoong, Neskantaga and Marten Falls First Nations. The communities are hundreds of kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

"[I feel] really good, looking forward to it," said company spokesperson John Beardy about Friday's flights north. "The bright part is usually when you get to the community and see the people there, the leadership and whoever comes out to help out."

"That's where the excitement happens."

The remoteness of the communities means it's more expensive to transport even basic goods that far north; consequently, food, including staples like fruit, vegetables and fresh milk, can be hard to come by for families.

"Most likely, it's going to mean relief for the people, not having to worry about food for about a month," Marten Falls First Nation Chief Bruce Achneepineskum said. "The communities need foods that are fresh, and we're always looking at a way to provide that for the community. It's difficult."

"Very generous," said Eabametoong Coun. Harry Papah, after the Pilatus PC-12 aircraft landed in the community of about 1,500 Friday morning and boxes of food were being unloaded. About 1,800 kilograms of food, including turkeys, was donated to the First Nation.