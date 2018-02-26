Thunder Bay's Street Outreach Services program, which transports homeless people to shelters and other services in the city, continues to do so 10 to 15 times a day, according to the researcher who compiles data for Shelter House, which runs the program.

The fact that those numbers haven't changed since last year or the year before suggests that much more needs to be done to fight homelessness, Bonnie Krysowaty said.

"I can talk about so many wonderful initiatives that are taking place in our city to help combat the issue of homelessness, to help people get the supports they need so they can remain successfully housed, but it's not enough, and it surprises me that we let this continue to happen," Kryosowaty said.

Governments need to work together to fund initiatives properly, she said, so that people can access both the housing that they need and the services they need to help them stay housed.

For example, Krysowaty said, the Ontario Trillium Foundation provided funding to Grace Place for a one-year Out of the Cold pilot program offering shelter to those with nowhere else to go.

Those beds have been full all winter, but the funding for them expires March 31, she said.

"What happens to those people afterwards?" Krysowaty asked.



In addition to transporting 300 to 450 people every month to shelters and other services, such as the hospital, SOS also hands out food and other amenities such as toiletries to people who need them.

Up to 1,000 or 1,500 amenities might be handed out each month, Krysowaty said, the number being highly dependant on how much food and how many necessities the SOS crew has available.

Historically, the majority of people transported by SOS have been women, and often seniors, Krysowaty said, but this year, those numbers shifted in favour of single men, who currently also make up the majority of the homeless population in Thunder Bay.