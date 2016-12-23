Depending on your perspective, on Christmas Day, Mother Nature could deliver northwestern Ontario a beautiful gift, or a lump of coal.

Environment Canada expects a Colorado Low to track across the region on December 25, with snow beginning in the late afternoon.

"That snow will intensify and continue through much of the day on Boxing Day," said Geoff Coulson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

At this point, "it looks like potential for significant snowfall amounts, and complicating that, gusty winds out of the northeast are going to blow the snow around, producing even poorer visibility."

Coulson said between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the storm.

Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson says a Colorado low is expected to hit northwestern Ontario in the late afternoon on Christmas Day. (Environment Canada)

"Really, it looks like the best advice is to be where you need to be on Christmas morning and don't plan on going anywhere from there over the following 24 to 36 hours."

The system is still developing in Colorado, and meteorologists at Environment Canada are closely watching the storm to see what track it will take.

"There is still a chance along the western shores of Lake Superior, some of the models are indicating we could see some mixing, mixed rain and snow right along the shoreline. That might cut down on the amounts [of snow] right into Thunder Bay itself, and perhaps some areas close to the Minnesota border."

"Further away to the northwest of Thunder Bay it looks like it will stay cold enough to be totally a snow event. Even a slight change in the track of this system could bring colder air in and make it all snow for the whole event, or the system could push a little more to the north, and bring in warmer air, and that would cut down on the snow amounts."

Coulson noted that leading up to Boxing Day, temperatures are expected to be warmer than average, with normals at this time of year around -7 C.